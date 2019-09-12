Times, Networks Revealed for 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge

Derek Nester
Courtesy of the Big 12 Conference

The times and ESPN networks have been announced for the men’s basketball 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The seventh annual event will consist of 10 games played on Saturday, January 25, as every Big 12 member faces 10 squads from the Southeastern Conference. The leagues are coming off a season in which both featured a team in the Final Four as Texas Tech was the national runner-up while Auburn played in a national semifinal. Additionally, Texas captured the postseason NIT championship.

This will mark the fifth consecutive year for all games to be played in one day. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise the contests with ESPN’s College GameDay originating from one of the sites.

Big 12 teams are 35-25 (.583) in the Big 12/SEC Challenge after a 6-4 advantage in 2019. The Big 12 has a yearly Challenge record of 4-1-1 with wins in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019. The tie occurred in 2017 (in case of a tie, the trophy stays with the conference that won it the previous season).

2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge – Saturday, January 25 (all times Central)

  • Iowa State at Auburn (ESPN/2/U), 11:00 a.m.
  • Missouri at West Virginia (ESPN/2/U), 11:00 a.m.
  • LSU at Texas (ESPN/2/U), 1:00 p.m.
  • Mississippi State at Oklahoma (ESPN/2/U), 1:00 p.m.
  • Oklahoma State at Texas A&M (ESPN/2/U), 3:00 p.m.
  • Tennessee at Kansas (ESPN/2), 3:00 p.m.
  • TCU at Arkansas (ESPN/2/U), 3:00 p.m.
  • K-State at Alabama (ESPN2), 5:00 p.m.
  • Kentucky at Texas Tech (ESPN), 5:00 p.m.
  • Baylor at Florida (ESPN), 7:00 p.m.
Derek Nester
