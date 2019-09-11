Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 2 (9/11/19)

Team League Overall
Valley Heights 4-0 9-2
Centralia 4-1 7-3
Hanover 4-1 4-5
Clifton-Clyde 3-1 3-1
Wetmore 3-2 3-2
Doniphan West 2-2 2-2
Washington County 2-2 2-6
Linn 2-2 2-3
Blue Valley 2-2 3-2
Frankfort 1-3 1-4
Axtell 1-4 3-7
Onaga 0-4 0-4
Troy 0-4 0-4

 

Scores from September 10
Blue Valley def Troy 25-12, 25-16
Blue Valley def Linn 25-23, 15-25, 25-21
Linn def Troy 27-25, 25-12
Clifton-Clyde def Wetmore 25-20, 25-19
Clifton-Clyde def Doniphan West 18-25, 25-16, 25-8
Wetmore def Doniphan West 20-25, 25-13, 25-18
Hanover def Onaga 25-12, 25-21
Washington County def Onaga 21-25, 25-22, 25-10
Hanover def Washington County 25-22, 23-25, 25-20
Valley Heights def Axtell 25-20, 25-14
Centralia def Axtell 25-8, 25-20
Valley Heights def Centralia 12-25, 25-14, 25-14
Valley Heights def Frankfort 25-13, 25-18
Frankfort def Axtell 25-15, 18-25, 25-14
Centralia def Frankfort 25-14, 25-11

Thursday, September 5
Onaga def Bishop Seabury Academy 22-25, 25-22, 26-24
Onaga def Flint Hills Christian 25-13, 25-12

UPCOMING GAMES

Saturday, September 14
at Frankfort
Wetmore, Doniphan West, Washington County, Onaga, Frankfort

at Riley County
Valley Heights

at Southern Cloud Invitational
Blue Valley, Hanover, Linn

