Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 2 (9/11/19)

|Team
|League
|Overall
|Valley Heights
|4-0
|9-2
|Centralia
|4-1
|7-3
|Hanover
|4-1
|4-5
|Clifton-Clyde
|3-1
|3-1
|Wetmore
|3-2
|3-2
|Doniphan West
|2-2
|2-2
|Washington County
|2-2
|2-6
|Linn
|2-2
|2-3
|Blue Valley
|2-2
|3-2
|Frankfort
|1-3
|1-4
|Axtell
|1-4
|3-7
|Onaga
|0-4
|0-4
|Troy
|0-4
|0-4
Scores from September 10
Blue Valley def Troy 25-12, 25-16
Blue Valley def Linn 25-23, 15-25, 25-21
Linn def Troy 27-25, 25-12
Clifton-Clyde def Wetmore 25-20, 25-19
Clifton-Clyde def Doniphan West 18-25, 25-16, 25-8
Wetmore def Doniphan West 20-25, 25-13, 25-18
Hanover def Onaga 25-12, 25-21
Washington County def Onaga 21-25, 25-22, 25-10
Hanover def Washington County 25-22, 23-25, 25-20
Valley Heights def Axtell 25-20, 25-14
Centralia def Axtell 25-8, 25-20
Valley Heights def Centralia 12-25, 25-14, 25-14
Valley Heights def Frankfort 25-13, 25-18
Frankfort def Axtell 25-15, 18-25, 25-14
Centralia def Frankfort 25-14, 25-11
Thursday, September 5
Onaga def Bishop Seabury Academy 22-25, 25-22, 26-24
Onaga def Flint Hills Christian 25-13, 25-12
UPCOMING GAMES
Saturday, September 14
at Frankfort
Wetmore, Doniphan West, Washington County, Onaga, Frankfort
at Riley County
Valley Heights
at Southern Cloud Invitational
Blue Valley, Hanover, Linn