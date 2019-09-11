KVA Announces 2019 Week 1 Volleyball Rankings – 9/11/19

September 11, 2019, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2019 Week 1 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, September 9. Current classifications for the rankings are based on enrollments from 2018-19 and the rankings will be adjusted when the updated classifications are released at the end of September.
Rank – School – Record – Pre-Season Ranking
Class 6A
1. Blue Valley North 8-0 (7)
2. Washburn Rural 4-0 (10)
3. Blue Valley West 3-0 (5)
4. Blue Valley 2-1 (1)
5. Gardner-Edgerton 1-2 (3)
6. Garden City 4-0 (9)
7. Blue Valley Northwest 7-1 (NR)
8. Derby 6-2 (NR)
9. Mill Valley 2-2 (6)
10. Wichita East 7-1 (NR)
Class 5A
1. St. James Academy 2-0 (3)
2. St. Thomas Aquinas 1-1 (1)
3. Lansing 2-1 (2)
4. Bishop Carroll 2-0 (5)
5. Bonner Springs 3-0 (6)
6. Spring Hill 4-0 (8)
7. Maize South 8-0 (NR)
8. Topeka-Seaman 2-2 (4)
9. Andover 7-1 (7)
10. Goddard 6-2 (9)
Class 4A
1. Andale 7-0 (2)
2. Topeka-Hayden 5-0 (3)
3. Bishop Miege 0-2 (1)
4. Louisburg 2-1 (4)
5. Nickerson 7-1 (7)
6. Wichita-Trinity Academy 4-1 (5)
7. Buhler 7-1 (NR)
8. Independence 2-1 (6)
9. Circle 1-1 (10)
10. El Dorado 5-2 (NR)
Class 3A
1. Royal Valley 13-0 (2)
2. Silver Lake 4-1 (1)
3. Beloit 2-0 (3)
4. Hesston 8-2 (4)
5. Belle Plaine 3-0 (5)
6. Frontenac 2-0 (6)
7. Sabetha 6-2 (NR)
8. West Franklin 2-0 (8)
9. Wellsville 5-0 (NR)
10. Phillipsburg 4-0 (NR)
Class 2A
1. Wabaunsee 6-1 (1)
2. Smith Center 3-0 (2)
3. Garden Plain 2-0 (4)
4. Sedgwick 6-1 (3)
5. St. Mary’s-Colgan 2-1 (5)
6. Valley Heights 6-2 (6)
7. Ellinwood 4-0 (8)
8. Maranatha Christian 5-1 (9)
9. Trego Community 3-1 (10)
10. Oskaloosa 8-4 (NR)
Class 1A
1. Spearville 2-0 (2)
2. Centralia 5-2 (1)
3. Little River 3-0 (4)
4. Moundridge 4-3 (3)
5. Chetopa 8-1 (5)
6. Rural Vista 2-0 (7)
7. Thunder Ridge 6-0 (8)
8. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 3-0 (10)
9. Golden Plains 8-0 (NR)
10. Attica 6-0 (NR)