Kansas Football Travels To Boston College Friday

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks embark on their first road trip of the season this week, as they take on the Boston College Eagles in their final non-conference game of the season at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT on the ACC Network.

The Jayhawks are coming off a 12-7 defeat at the hands of Coastal Carolina at home on Saturday, which comes as their first loss of the 2019 season. In that game, the duo of Pooka Williams Jr., and Khalil Herbert combined for 181 rushing yards, while Herbert scored KU’s only touchdown.

Friday’s contest against Boston College is the first in program history for the Jayhawks and the 36th game played on a Friday in school history, where the team holds a 19-14-2 record. The game can be viewed live on ACC Network with Chris Cotter (Play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (Analyst), Kelsey Riggs (Reporter) or can be heard across the Jayhawk Radio Network with Brian Hanni (play-by-play), David Lawrence (analyst) and Josh Klingler (sidelines) on the call.