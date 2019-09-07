K-State Shuts Out Bowling Green, 52-0

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State rumbled for more than 500 yards for the second straight game to open the season and delivered another efficient outing while shutting out Bowling Green, 52-0, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The back-to-back 500-yard efforts are a first in program history.

A week after using five rushing touchdowns to dispatch Nicholls in the season opener, K-State delivered a similar punishing ground attack with five more rushing touchdowns and 334 rushing yards. In the first half alone, K-State accumulated 254 yards on the ground while pushing through for three scores on the ground.

Senior running back James Gilbert led all Wildcats with 103 yards and two touchdowns, marking back-to-back games the Indianapolis, Indiana native has achieved 100 rushing yards or more. K-State was also productive through the air as redshirt freshman Malik Knowles matched Gilbert’s TD total with a pair of scoring catches from Skylar Thompson, who completed 10-of-13 passes for 151 yards.

As a team, K-State has now rushed for 10 touchdowns on the season and nine by running backs. Last season alone, the Wildcats produced 13 rushing touchdowns in 12 games from the backfield.

K-State’s defensive unit held Bowling Green’s offense to just 140 yards and six first downs. Redshirt freshman middle linebacker Daniel Green led the Wildcats with four tackles and a sack in route to the shut out. K-State’s last shutout was Sept. 5, 2015 vs. South Dakota (34-0). It was also the largest margin of victory in a shutout since 2002 when the Wildcats defeated Kansas, 64-0.

SEASON RECORD UPDATE

K-State 2-0 (0-0, Big 12)

Bowling Green 1-1 (0-0, MAC)

WHAT’S NEXT

K-State travels to Mississippi State (1-0, 0-0) for a SEC/Big 12 Challenge on September 14 at 11:00 a.m. CT. The game will be aired on ESPN or ESPN 2 as well as K-State Sports Network.