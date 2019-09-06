Joint State Conservation Commission/Kansas Association of Conservation Districts Meeting Sept. 11

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The State Conservation Commission and the Kansas Association of Conservation Districts will hold a joint meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. The meeting will take place at 2:00 p.m. at the McPherson County Extension Office at 600 W. Woodside in McPherson. The meeting is open to the public.

The State Conservation Commission consists of five elected commissioners; two ex officio members representing the Kansas State University Agriculture Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service; and two appointed members representing the Kansas Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The Kansas Association of Conservation Districts is a voluntary, nongovernmental, nonprofit, incorporated organization that was established in 1944, two years before the National Association of Conservation Districts was formed. Its members are the conservation districts located in the state’s 105 counties. The KACD Board of Directors is composed of five elected members, each of whom represents one of five geographical areas of the state.

The KDA Division of Conservation consults with the SCC to protect and enhance Kansas’ natural resources through the development, implementation and maintenance of policies, guidelines and programs designed to assist local governments and individuals in conserving the state’s renewable resources.

To request a copy of the agenda or a map to the meeting location, please contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Conservation at 785-564-6620 or kda.doc@ks.gov. If special accommodations are needed, please contact the agency three days in advance of the meeting date.