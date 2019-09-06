Chiefs Sign Tyreek Hill to Contract Extension

Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Friday that the team has signed wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a contract extension.

Kansas City Chiefs Football can be heard on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas and Classic Hits 106.7 & 1530 AM KQNK in Northwest Kansas & Southwest Nebraska. Chiefs Football is unavailable for internet streaming via our website or mobile app due to NFL regulations.

“We’re pleased we were able to reach an agreement with Tyreek to keep him in a Chiefs uniform for the foreseeable future,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said. “He understands our expectations of him as a member of this team and community. This extension is contingent upon the conditions Tyreek agreed to adhere to upon his return to the team in July. Tyreek is an elite player in this league and has played a major role in our team’s success, and we’re pleased that he’ll continue to make an impact for us.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue my playing career here in Kansas City,” Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said. “Kansas City is my home, and I appreciate the love and support from Clark Hunt, Coach Reid and Brett Veach along with my coaches and teammates. To Chiefs Kingdom, you’re the best fans in the world.”

Hill (5-10, 185) has played in 47 games (30 starts) in three NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs (2016-18). He’s tallied 223 catches for 3,255 yards (14.6 avg.) with 25 receiving TDs. Since 2016, he owns a league-best 44 receptions of 25 yards or more. Hill has rushed 63 times for 477 yards (7.6 avg.) with four touchdowns. His career returns stats include 84 punt returns for 1,009 yards (12.0 avg.) with four TDs along with 14 kickoff returns for 384 yards (27.4 avg.) and one touchdown.

The Pearson, Georgia, native, has been named to the Pro Bowl in all three of his NFL seasons. Hill originally joined the Chiefs as the first of two fifth-round draft picks (165th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at West Alabama.