Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 1 (9/3/19)

These standings are missing results from the Blue Valley-Randolph Quad
|Team
|League
|Overall
|Axtell
|1-1
|3-4
|Centralia
|2-0
|5-2
|Clifton-Clyde
|1-1
|1-1
|Valley Heights
|2-0
|6-2
|Frankfort
|0-2
|0-2
|Hanover
|X
|0-4
|Blue Valley
|X
|X
|Wetmore
|X
|X
|Washington County
|1-1
|0-4
|Linn
|X
|X
|Onaga
|0-2
|0-2
|Doniphan West
|2-0
|2-0
|Troy
|0-2
|0-2
Scores from September 3
Washington County def Frankfort 25-18, 18-25, 25-18
Valley Heights def Washington County 25-8, 25-20
Valley Heights def Frankfort 27-25, 25-18
Centralia def Clifton-Clyde 25-11, 25-17
Clifton-Clyde def Troy 25-10, 25-14
Centralia def Troy 25-16, 25-11
Doniphan West def Axtell 26-24, 23-25, 25-16
Doniphan West def Onaga 25-21, 26-24
Axtell def Onaga 25-9, 25-22
Blue Valley N/A
Wetmore N/A
Hanover N/A
Linn N/A
TOURNEY RESULTS
Saturday, September 1
Wabaunsee Invitational Tournament
Pool Play
Centralia def Oskaloosa 21-25, 25-17, 25-15
Centralia def Mission Valley 25-14, 25-15
Wabaunsee def Centralia 25-13, 25-16
Axtell def McLouth 21-25, 25-18, 25-18
Rock Creek def Axtell 26-24, 25-16
Osage City def Axtell 25-10, 25-20
Semi-Finals
Centralia def Rock Creek 25-22, 25-20
Finals
Wabaunsee def Centralia 26-24, 25-19
Consolation
Axtell def Mission Valley 25-20, 25-15, 25-15
For 5th
Oskaloosa def Axtell 25-23, 25-18
Centralia 2nd Axtell 6th
Marysville Invitational Tournament
Pool Play
Valley Heights def Nemaha Central 25-21, 25-21
Valley Heights def Riley County 25-22, 26-24
Valley Heights def Hanover 25-22, 25-20
Concordia def Valley Heights 25-12, 26-24
Riley County def Hanover 25-16, 25-22
Concordia def Hanover 25-19, 25-22
Nemaha Central def Hanover 25-16, 25-11
Royal Valley def Washington County 25-8, 25-11
Chapman def Washington County 25-11, 25-15
Marysville def Washington County 25-14, 25-17
Sabetha def Washington County 25-16, 25-15
Consolation Semi-Finals
Royal Valley def Valley Heights 25-18, 25-18
Consolation Finals
Valley Heights def Concordia 22-25, 25-14, 25-17
UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, September 10
at Axtell – Centralia, Frankfort, Valley Heights
at Hanover – Washington County, Onaga
at Troy – Linn, Blue Valley
at Wetmore – Doniphan West, Clifton-Clyde
Thursday, September 5
Bishop Seabury vs Onaga
Flint Hills Christian vs Onaga
Saturday, September 14
at Frankfort
Wetmore, Doniphan West, Washington County, Onaga, Frankfort
at Riley County
Valley Heights
at Southern Cloud Invitational
Blue Valley, Hanover, Linn