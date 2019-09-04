KNDY Radio & Website To Deliver 3 High School Football Games Friday

MARYSVILLE, KAN. – The radio stations of KNDY and our website will deliver 3 high school football games this Friday.

CHAPMAN @ MARYSVILLE – 7:00 PM – FM 94.1

Join us on Classic Country FM 94.1 & AM 1570 KNDY for Marysville Bulldog Football, as the Bulldogs host NCKL foe Chapman at 7:00 p.m. at Homer Hanson Stadium. Pregame starts at 6:45 p.m. and can also be heard via streaming audio at kndyradio.com or our 1570 KNDY-AM mobile app for iPhone and Android.

LINN @ FRANKFORT – 7:00 PM – FM 95.5

Over on FM 95.5 KNDY, we’ll be broadcasting 8-man football live from Frankfort as Linn comes to town in a Twin Valley League matchup. Pregame will start at 6:45 p.m. with kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with a live internet stream available at fm955kndy.com or the KNDY-FM mobile app for iPhone and Android.

BELOIT @ FAIRBURY – 7:00 PM – Internet Only

A special internet only broadcast of Fairbury Jeffs Football against Beloit will be available via our sister-station’s website at Z963TheLake.com as well. A live video stream will be available for those who can’t make it to the game. Pregame will start at 6:30 p.m., with kickoff in Fairbury at 7:00 p.m. Watch the live video coverage online at http://www.citylinktv.com/channel/beloit/. – Live streaming audio is also available via the Z-96.3 The Lake mobile app for iPhone & Android.