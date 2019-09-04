KDA Appoints Marketing Advisory Board Members

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Six Kansans have been appointed by Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam to serve on the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Marketing Advisory Board. Board service will begin on September 12.

The Marketing Advisory Board provides constituent observation and comment for a variety of industry sector strategies supporting agriculture business development, international agricultural development/trade, From the Land of Kansas trademark program, local foods and affiliated programs, agricultural workforce development, and agricultural education.

“Continuing to receive feedback from Kansans engaged in the agriculture sectors is a high priority as we work to remain relevant with today’s market dynamics. We welcome these advisory board members,” said Beam. “They will be great contributors to the agriculture marketing team which is charged with developing and conducting market development activities for Kansas agricultural commodities and food products.”

Newly appointed members include: Kyle Antenen, farmer/rancher, Ness City; Mike Bergmeier, ShieldAg Equipment, Hutchinson; Brice Elnicki, Producer’s Cooperative Association, Girard; Janice Nikkel, Mill Brae Ranch, Maple Hill; Mallory Shinliver, Helena Agri-Enterprises, Nashville; and Brian Zitlow, Great Western Bank, Shawnee.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s purpose is to serve, promote and grow the state’s largest industry. The Division of Agriculture Marketing advocates for and promotes agriculture across the state and works to provide an environment that enhances and encourages economic growth of the agriculture industry and the Kansas economy. For a full list of all advisory board members, go to agriculture.ks.gov/MarketingAdvisoryBoard.