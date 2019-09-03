Soler, Montgomery Named Royals Player, Pitcher of the Month For August

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (September 3, 2019) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that outfielder/ designated hitter Jorge Soler and left-handed pitcher Mike Montgomery have been named Royals Player and Pitcher of the Month, respectively, for the month of August. The awards are determined by a local media vote.

Kansas City Royals Baseball can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 & 1530 AM KQNK in Northwest Kansas & Southwest Nebraska. Royals Baseball on Classic Hits KQNK is unavailable for internet streaming due to MLB restrictions.

Soler, 27, led the Royals in August with 19 runs, 10 home runs, 24 RBI, 19 walks, a .416 on-base percentage, .663 slugging percentage and 1.079 OPS. His 10 homers are the most in any calendar month of his career, and he’s one of eight Royals to record a 10-homer month and the first since Mike Sweeney in June 2001. Soler hit .424 (14-for-33) with seven home runs and 14 RBI on the Royals’ 10-game trip from Aug. 2-11, matching Sweeney’s club record for home runs on a single road trip. Soler’s combination of seven homers and 14 RBI was one that hadn’t been matched on a trip of 10 games or fewer since Matt Kemp did it with the Dodgers from June 3-12, 2011. He was named American League Player of the Week for his efforts during a seven-game stretch from Aug. 5-11, in which he hit six home runs with 12 RBI, including a pair of multi-homer games, three straight games with a home run and a career-high five RBI on Aug. 11. Soler hit his 38th home run of the season on Friday, matching Mike Moustakas’ single-season franchise record set in 2017. His combination of 10 home runs and 19 walks in August has been matched just twice by a Royal in any calendar month, by George Brett (10 homers, 22 walks in August 1987) and John Mayberry (12 homers, 20 walks in July 1975). Soler is the first American League player with at least 10 homers and 19 walks in a single month since Aaron Judge (15 homers, 28 walks) in September 2017. This is his second Royals Player of the Month Award and second straight.

Montgomery, 30, led Royals starting pitchers with a 2.45 ERA (8 ER in 29.1 IP) and 31 strikeouts in August, his first full month as a Royal. He allowed one run or fewer in three of his five starts, including his first win as a Royal on Aug. 10 in Detroit, where he recorded 7.0 scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts and no walks, becoming just the third Royal ever with at least 12 strikeouts and no walks in a game, joining Zack Greinke and Luke Hochevar. That start began a streak of 15.0 innings in which he did not allow an earned run and fueled Montgomery’s candidacy for his first career Royals Pitcher of the Month Award.