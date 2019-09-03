Local High School Volleyball Results

Sat Aug 31
MARYSVILLE TOURNAMENT
MARYSVILLE (1-3)
def Washington Co 25-14, 25-17
lost Chapman 21-25, 17-25
lost Sabetha 17-25, 24-26
lost Royal Valley 19-25, 14-25
VALLEY HEIGHTS (4-2) finished 3rd place
def Nemaha Central 25-21, 25-21
def Hanover 25-22, 25-20
lost Concordia 22-25, 24-26
def Riley Co 25-22, 26-24
lost Royal Valley 18-25, 18-25
def Concordia 22-25, 25-14, 25-17
HANOVER (0-4)
lost Valley Hts 22-25, 20-25
lost Concordia 19-25, 22-25
lost Riley Co 16-25, 22-25
lost Nemaha Central 16-25, 11-25
WASH CO (0-4)
lost Marysville 14-25, 17-25
lost Sabetha 16-25, 15-25
lost Royal Valley 8-25, 25-11
lost Chapman 11-25, 15-25
—–
Centralia finished 2nd at Wabaunsee Tournament
def Oskaloosa 21-25, 25-17, 25-15
def Mission Valley 25-14, 25-15
lost Wabaunsee 13-25, 13-25
def Rock Creek 25-22, 25-20
lost Wabaunsee 24-26, 19-25
Axtell went 2-3 in the Wabaunsee Tournament
def Mission Valley 25-20, 25-15
lost Rock Creek 24-26, 16-25
lost Osage City 10-25, 20-25
def McLouth 21-25, 25-18, 25-18
lost Oskaloosa 23-25, 18-25