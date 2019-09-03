Game Preview: Coastal Carolina at Kansas + Radio Coverage Info

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are set to host the second game of the 2019 season on Saturday, as they host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. and will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Mark Neely (play-by-play) and Mike Golic Jr., (analyst) on the call.

Kansas Jayhawk Football can be heard on FM 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming of Kansas Jayhawk Football is restricted to a 75 mile radius of Marysville, Kansas (FM 95.5 KNDY) & Cawker City, Kansas (Z-96.3 The Lake) via our website and mobile apps.

The game comes after the Jayhawks kicked off the season on August 31, with a 24-17 win over Indiana State, the first victory under head Coach Les Miles. Kansas was led by 121 yards receiving from Andrew Parchment in his first-career game as a Jayhawk, while the defense forced two takeaways, including a 57-yard interception return from Hasan Defense.

Saturday’s matchup marks the first ever between the Jayhawks and the Chanticleers, after Coastal Carolina dropped their season-opener to Eastern Michigan, 30-23, on Aug. 31.