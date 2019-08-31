Late Kansas Touchdown Earns First Victory in Miles Era

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football picked up its first win of the season with a 24-17 victory over Indiana State at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, earning the first win of the Les Miles era.

After falling behind 17-16 with 4:24 remaining in the fourth quarter, senior quarterback Carter Stanley led the Jayhawks on an eight-play, 75-yard drive to take the lead back from the Sycamores. Stanley capped the drive with a 22-yard strike to senior Daylon Charlot in the back of the endzone with 2:04 remaining.

In his first game with Kansas, junior Andrew Parchment led the Jayhawk offense with a career-high eight catches and 121 yards. Meanwhile, junior linebacker Dru Prox paved the way on defense finishing with a career-best nine tackles and one 12-yard sack in the fourth quarter, while senior Hasan Defense started the Jayhawk scoring attack by earning a 57-yard pick-six in the first quarter.

Next up for the Jayhawks is a matchup against Coastal Carolina on September 7. The game is set to take place at 6 p.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.