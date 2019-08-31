K-State Runs Past Nicholls, Opens Klieman Era with 49-14 Victory

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Five different Kansas State players rushed for a touchdown on Saturday afternoon (August 31), propelling K-State to a 49-14 season and Head Coach Chris-Klieman-era opening victory against Nicholls State.

With a strong first half performance that included four rushing touchdowns and a turnover forced by the Wildcats defensive backfield, K-State pushed ahead 28-0 and never looked back. In the second quarter alone, the Wildcats gained 106 yards on the ground while tacking on two scores. K-State outpaced Nicholls State in the time of possession game by over 13 minutes to end the first half of play.

After allowing a 26-yard touchdown to the Colonels to open the second half, K-State would continue to increase its lead at the start of the fourth quarter with a 38-yard touchdown from junior quarterback Skylar Thompson to senior Dalton Schoen.

Two plays later, junior strong safety Jonathan Alexander stripped and recovered a fumble for a touchdown to expand Kansas State’s lead to 42-7, capping off a night where the defense allowed just 276 total yards while holding the Colonels passing game to 126 yards in the air.

Senior running back James Gilbert led all Wildcats with 115 yards while averaging 6.4 yards per carry on the night.

The victory over the Colonels represents the 200th win in Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the Wildcats and the 22nd straight victory for a Chris Klieman-led team, dating back to his time as the head coach at North Dakota State.

SEASON RECORD UPDATE

K-State 1-0 (0-0, Big 12)

Nicholls State 0-1 (0-0, Southland)

WHAT’S NEXT

K-State hosts Bowling Green (1-0, 0-0) in Bill Snyder Family Stadium on September 7 at 11:00 a.m. CT. The game will be aired on the Fox Sports Network (FSN) and also serves as the Extra Yard For Teachers and Junior Wildcats Day.