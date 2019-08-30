Kansas Department of Agriculture Boards to Meet September 12

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Several advisory boards which serve to advise the Kansas Department of Agriculture will meet on Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. The meetings will be held on the Kansas State Fairgrounds, and are open to the public.

The boards which will meet on Sept. 12 are:

Kansas Board of Agriculture

9:00 a.m. to noon

Encampment Building: Kansas Farm Service Activity Room

Contact: Brittney Grother, Brittney.Grother@ks.gov or 785-564-6797

Kansas Board of Animal Health/Kansas Pet Animal Advisory Board

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Prairie Pavilion Beef Offices

Contact: Justin Smith, Justin.Smith@ks.gov or 785-564-6601

Kansas Marketing Advisory Board

1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Kansas State Fair Office: board room

Contact: Kerry Wefald, Kerry.Wefald@ks.gov or 785-564-6758

State Conservation Commission

9:00 a.m. to noon

Cottonwood Court: upstairs meeting room

Contact: Division of Conservation, kda.doc.@ks.gov or 785-564-6620

The meetings are open to the public. Individuals who have questions about any of the meetings should contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture at 785-564-6700 for more information.

Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least two days prior to the meeting.