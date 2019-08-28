Kansas Volleyball Association Preseason Rankings Released

By
Derek Nester
-
Photo Courtesy of Dusty Deines

August 28, 2019, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2019 Pre-Season Volleyball Rankings. Current classifications for the rankings are based on enrollments from 2018-19 and the rankings will be adjusted when the updated classifications are released at the end of September.

Rank – School

Class 6A

  1. Blue Valley
  2. Olathe Northwest
  3. Gardner-Edgerton
  4. Lawrence-Free State
  5. Blue Valley West
  6. Mill Valley
  7. Blue Valley North
  8. Shawnee Mission Northwest
  9. Garden City
  10. Washburn Rural

Class 5A

  1. St. Thomas Aquinas
  2. Lansing
  3. St. James Academy
  4. Topeka-Seaman
  5. Bishop Carroll
  6. Bonner Springs
  7. Andover
  8. Spring Hill
  9. Goddard
  10. Blue Valley Southwest

Class 4A

  1. Bishop Miege
  2. Andale
  3. Topeka-Hayden
  4. Louisburg
  5. Wichita-Trinity Academy
  6. Independence
  7. Nickerson
  8. Ulysses
  9. Abilene
  10. Circle

Class 3A

  1. Silver Lake
  2. Royal Valley
  3. Beloit
  4. Hesston
  5. Belle Plaine
  6. Frontenac
  7. Holton
  8. West Franklin
  9. Concordia
  10. Nemaha Central

Class 2A

  1. Wabaunsee
  2. Smith Center
  3. Sedgwick
  4. Garden Plain
  5. St. Mary’s-Colgan
  6. Valley Heights
  7. Jefferson County North
  8. Ellinwood
  9. Maranatha Christian
  10. Trego Community

Class 1A

  1. Centralia
  2. Spearville
  3. Moundridge
  4. Little River
  5. Chetopa
  6. Central-Burden
  7. Rural Vista
  8. Thunder Ridge
  9. Otis-Bison
  10. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR