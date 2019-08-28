Kansas Volleyball Association Preseason Rankings Released

August 28, 2019, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2019 Pre-Season Volleyball Rankings. Current classifications for the rankings are based on enrollments from 2018-19 and the rankings will be adjusted when the updated classifications are released at the end of September.
Rank – School
Class 6A
- Blue Valley
- Olathe Northwest
- Gardner-Edgerton
- Lawrence-Free State
- Blue Valley West
- Mill Valley
- Blue Valley North
- Shawnee Mission Northwest
- Garden City
- Washburn Rural
Class 5A
- St. Thomas Aquinas
- Lansing
- St. James Academy
- Topeka-Seaman
- Bishop Carroll
- Bonner Springs
- Andover
- Spring Hill
- Goddard
- Blue Valley Southwest
Class 4A
- Bishop Miege
- Andale
- Topeka-Hayden
- Louisburg
- Wichita-Trinity Academy
- Independence
- Nickerson
- Ulysses
- Abilene
- Circle
Class 3A
- Silver Lake
- Royal Valley
- Beloit
- Hesston
- Belle Plaine
- Frontenac
- Holton
- West Franklin
- Concordia
- Nemaha Central
Class 2A
- Wabaunsee
- Smith Center
- Sedgwick
- Garden Plain
- St. Mary’s-Colgan
- Valley Heights
- Jefferson County North
- Ellinwood
- Maranatha Christian
- Trego Community
Class 1A
- Centralia
- Spearville
- Moundridge
- Little River
- Chetopa
- Central-Burden
- Rural Vista
- Thunder Ridge
- Otis-Bison
- Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton