Firehouse Construction Topic of Discussion At Marysville City Council Meeting Monday

The Marysville City Council met Monday and heard an update on construction of a new fire station from the architects. Three meetings have been held so far with Fire Department, and city officials. A town hall type meeting to engage the public is tentatively planned September 6th, allowing for final adjustments to a grant application to be completed later in September. Community Development Block Grant funds up to a match of $600,000 are being sought for the proposed 9,000 square foot facility, which would be located on city owned property along 20th Street, just to the southeast of Feldhausen Field. The 180-foot-long building would be 50 feet deep, with multiple truck bays as well as a common space that would serve as meeting and training facilities and double as available community space, that could accommodate 48 people.

Initial concept includes a pre-engineered metal structure, with final details to be determined. A concrete apron in front of the building would be complimented by gravel parking to the north. Future expansion could be accommodated at the site, and council asked consideration for energy efficiency. The drawings are on display at City Hall, and the public meeting will be announced. Total cost is currently $1.2 million based on expected 2020 construction costs. Efforts may be considered to bring the final cost closer to one million dollars.

Efforts to control traffic during U.S. Highway 77 construction near the Marysville Jr./Sr. High School include temporary resolutions approving one-way traffic on North 12th and Oak Streets. The school district last week implemented a plan for bus traffic on 11th, and parent pickup on 12th Streets.

Approval was given to go out for bids for 22 new windows for the Lee Dam Art Center. The low bid of All Things Construction for $21,000 was approved for remodel of the City Hall bathrooms. The City Administrator outlined plans for computer upgrades at City Hall, and the Police Department.

Council gave approval to hiring Nicole Tillery, and Grant Cook as police officers. Both have passed background checks and will fill open positions on the department. Approval was also granted to hire full time two seasonal workers in the Water/Sewer Department, filling an open position, and another coming open end of this year.