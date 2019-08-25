Shocker Volleyball Picked 7th in American Preseason Poll

Courtesy of Wichita State Athletics
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Wichita State University volleyball team was picked to finish seventh in the American Athletic Conference Preseason Poll, it was announced Thursday, Aug. 22, by the conference office.
The Shockers tallied 65 points in the poll.
Defending American Champion UCF was picked as the favorite with 118 points and eight first-place votes, while Cincinnati was second with 114 points and four first-place votes. Tulane rounded out the top-three in third, compiling 99 points.
Tulsa (81 points), SMU (77 points) and USF (66 points) went 4-5-6 in the poll, with the Shockers seventh and Temple (44 points) eighth.
ECU (39 points), Houston (34 points), UConn (32 points) and Memphis (23 points) rounded out the poll.
Cincinnati outside hitter and reigning American Player of the Year Jordan Thompson was voted the conference’s unanimous Preseason Player of the Year for 2019.
Wichita State is scheduled to open the regular season with three matches in the Penn State Classic Aug. 30-31 in University Park, Pa.
2019 American Volleyball Preseason Poll
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Points
|1. UCF
|8
|118
|2. Cincinnati
|4
|114
|3. Tulane
|99
|4. Tulsa
|81
|5. SMU
|77
|6. USF
|66
|7. Wichita State
|65
|8. Temple
|44
|9. ECU
|39
|10. Houston
|34
|11. UConn
|32
|12. Memphis
|23
Preseason Player of the Year
Jordan Thompson, Cincinnati*
Preseason All-Conference Team
McKenna Melville, UCF*
Kristina Fisher, UCF
Anne-Marie Watson, UCF
Jordan Thompson, Cincinnati*
Maria Mallon, Cincinnati
Caylee Parker, UConn
Shelby Martin, ECU
Hannah Flowers, Memphis
Jac’cara Walker, USF
Hannah Jacobs, SMU
Montana Watts, SMU
Lexie Douglas, Tulane
Erika Hansel, Tulane*
Taylor Horsfall, Tulsa
*denotes unanimous selection