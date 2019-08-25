Shocker Volleyball Picked 7th in American Preseason Poll

Courtesy of Wichita State Athletics

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Wichita State University volleyball team was picked to finish seventh in the American Athletic Conference Preseason Poll, it was announced Thursday, Aug. 22, by the conference office.

The Shockers tallied 65 points in the poll.

Defending American Champion UCF was picked as the favorite with 118 points and eight first-place votes, while Cincinnati was second with 114 points and four first-place votes. Tulane rounded out the top-three in third, compiling 99 points.

Tulsa (81 points), SMU (77 points) and USF (66 points) went 4-5-6 in the poll, with the Shockers seventh and Temple (44 points) eighth.

ECU (39 points), Houston (34 points), UConn (32 points) and Memphis (23 points) rounded out the poll.

Cincinnati outside hitter and reigning American Player of the Year Jordan Thompson was voted the conference’s unanimous Preseason Player of the Year for 2019.

Wichita State is scheduled to open the regular season with three matches in the Penn State Classic Aug. 30-31 in University Park, Pa.

2019 American Volleyball Preseason Poll

Team First Place Votes Points 1. UCF 8 118 2. Cincinnati 4 114 3. Tulane 99 4. Tulsa 81 5. SMU 77 6. USF 66 7. Wichita State 65 8. Temple 44 9. ECU 39 10. Houston 34 11. UConn 32 12. Memphis 23

Preseason Player of the Year

Jordan Thompson, Cincinnati*

Preseason All-Conference Team

McKenna Melville, UCF*

Kristina Fisher, UCF

Anne-Marie Watson, UCF

Jordan Thompson, Cincinnati*

Maria Mallon, Cincinnati

Caylee Parker, UConn

Shelby Martin, ECU

Hannah Flowers, Memphis

Jac’cara Walker, USF

Hannah Jacobs, SMU

Montana Watts, SMU

Lexie Douglas, Tulane

Erika Hansel, Tulane*

Taylor Horsfall, Tulsa

*denotes unanimous selection