KU & K-State Athletics Streaming Coming To Sunflower State Radio… With A Catch

Marysville, Kan. – Dierking Communications, Inc. is happy to announce that our partnership with Learfield IMG College, the media rightsholder for both Kansas and Kansas State Universities, is allowing our stations to add internet streaming of Jayhawk & Wildcat college football, beginning on August 31st.

The games will be available via our website, and our mobile apps. However, as part of the agreement we are prohibited from streaming these broadcasts outside of a 75-mile radius of each of our affiliated stations’ city of license.

While we are making these broadcasts available in that 75-mile radius, your internet service provider or wireless provider is responsible for accurately reporting your location. We are unable to resolve blackout restrictions of listeners.

To make it easier for our listeners to get an idea of where the broadcasts will be available, we have provided a list of cities for each station that should be able to receive the internet broadcast.

The 75-mile restriction will not impact high school athletic broadcasts, which are available anywhere in the United States. Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs broadcasts are not available for streaming via our stations or apps.