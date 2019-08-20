Kansas Athletics Introduces Football Season Ticket Discount For State of Kansas Employees

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – With the 2019 season quickly approaching, Kansas Athletics introduced a new 20% discount for State of Kansas employees on football season tickets. The discount extends across all ticket prices for Kansas Jayhawks’ football.

Kansas Jayhawk Football can be heard on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas and FM 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska. Streaming is not available via our website or mobile app for Kansas Athletics due to contract restrictions.

“As the flagship institution of the state of Kansas, it’s our honor to offer this discount to the thousands and thousands of employees that help our great state thrive every day,” said Jeff Long, Director of Athletics.

The discount will connect thousands of Sunflower state employees, as the Jayhawks bring in a new era of Kansas football. The season-opener against Indiana State takes place on August 31 at 11 a.m. CT at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

The discount is available for all State of Kansas employees, with verification of the state agency. The discount applies for a maximum of two tickets and is available at any of the four season ticket price levels. To access the State of Kansas football season tickets discount, click here.