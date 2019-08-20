Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM is your NEW broadcast home for the Kansas City Chiefs in Northwest Kansas & Southwest Nebraska! Join Mitch Holthus, Kendall Gammon, Art Haines, Dan Israel and Dani Welniak for the most complete game day broadcast in professional football.

Beginning 1 hour before kickoff, the Chiefs Kickoff Show brings you insight from Pro Football Hall of Fame snapper Kendall Gammon. You also get an exclusive visit with Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid moments before kickoff.

MITCH HOLTHUS – PLAY BY PLAY ANNOUNCER

Hall of Fame broadcaster Mitch Holthus has become one of the longest running play-by-play announcers in professional football. Since joining the team as the “Voice of the Chiefs” in 1994, Mitch has established himself as one of the region’s most recognizable and honored broadcasters. Hothus high-energy and creative play-by-play calls have become iconic throughout the NFL. No Chiefs game is complete, without Mitch’s signature “Touchdown Kan Zuh City.” Mitch is a native of Smith Center, Kansas, and a graduate of Kansas State University.

KENDALL GAMMON – COLOR ANALYST

NFL Pro Bowler Kendall Gammon became the Color Analysis in 2016. Prior to Len Dawson’s retirement, Kendall had been serving as Chiefs Radio sideline reporter from 2008 to 2016. Gammon is a 15-year NFL veteran, including 7 years with the Chiefs, 4 with the Pittsburg Steelers and 4 with the New Orleans Saints. As part of Gammon’s long career, he played in Super Bowl XXX for Bill Cowher’s Steelers.

DANI WELNIAK – SIDELINE REPORTER

Dani Welniak has been patrolling the Chiefs sideline since 2016. Welniak is an award-winning broadcaster, but also has the unique perspective of being a former professional football player. As a member of the Dallas Diamonds (WPFL/IPFL/WFA), Dani played five seasons as a Wide Receiver and Running Back. A three-time Pro Bowler, Welniak became a Super Bowl Champion in 2008 for Dallas. In 2010, she earned a Gold Medal in the first Women’s World Championship.

ART HAINS – STUDIO ANCHOR

Since 2008, Art Hains is the rock steady voice that glues our almost 8-hour game-day broadcast together. As the anchor of our NFL Desk, Art hosts the pre-game show, half time and in game reports as well as post-game coverage for the entire Chiefs Radio Network. An award-winning sportscaster and Missouri native, Art’s experience include hosting the Dallas Cowboys pre and post-game shows from 1981-1985 as well as being the “Voice of the Missouri State Bears” since 1977.

DAN ISRAEL – EXECUTIVE PRODUCER

Dan Israel serves as Game-Day host and is the Executive Producer of Chiefs Radio. Since 1990 Israel has been a driving force behind the innovation and award-winning sound of the Chiefs Radio Network. Under his leadership, Chiefs Radio has become the largest and most tenured network in professional football. Israel’s broadcasting career began in 1983, while in college, as a part-time studio board-op for Chiefs games.

