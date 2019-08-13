OKC Thunder Signs Justin Patton

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 13, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed center Justin Patton to a contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Patton (7-0, 241) has played in four NBA games with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 1.8 points and 1.5 rebounds in 6.3 minutes per game. He has appeared in 49 G League games (30 starts) in two seasons and averaged 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.49 blocks and 1.00 steal in 22.1 minutes per game.

The Nebraska native was originally selected by the Chicago Bulls with the No. 16 overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft before being traded to Minnesota on draft night. In his one collegiate season at Creighton, he was named Big East Freshman of the Year and ranked second nationally in field goal percentage.