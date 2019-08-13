KDA Marketing Program Receives National Honor

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s trademark program, From the Land of Kansas, was recognized in July 2019 with a national marketing award for its holiday gift box program. KDA marketing program leaders attended the 99th North American Agricultural Marketing Officials (NAAMO) annual meeting in Philadelphia, where they were selected by their peers as the 2019 Marketing of Excellence winner for the From the Land of Kansas Holiday Gift Box program.

The holiday gift box program was launched in 2017, featuring high-quality products from multiple From the Land of Kansas trademark members packaged into gift boxes to celebrate the unique items available from Kansas businesses. The opportunity was welcomed by From the Land of Kansas members, and the gift boxes were a hit with customers, as the total sales far exceeded the estimates for both years of the program. Holiday gift boxes will be available again this fall at shop.fromthelandofkansas.com.

“We were pleased and honored to be chosen by our peers for this award and to join past recipients who we have long admired and respected,” said Janelle Dobbins, From the Land of Kansas marketing manager. “We have worked hard to build a From the Land of Kansas Holiday Gift Box program that celebrates our members and the wonderful products that Kansas has to offer.”

NAAMO is an international organization of the state and provincial government agricultural marketing officials who provide both domestic and international services to the agriculture and food industries in their states and provinces. An affiliate of NASDA (National Association of State Departments of Agriculture), the purpose of NAAMO is to provide its members with a forum to network, collaborate and share insights to enhance the development, marketing and promotion of North American food and agricultural products.