OKC Thunder Announces 2019-2020 Schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 12, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced its 2019-20 regular season schedule today. The Thunder is set to begin the upcoming season with a road contest against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 23, before hosting the Washington Wizards for the team’s home opener on Friday, Oct. 25.

The Thunder will play 22 home weekend dates (five more than the 2018-19 season) comprised of 13 Fridays, four Saturdays and five Sundays. Three of the five Sunday contests will be played in an early evening 6 p.m. format, while the Thunder’s contests versus the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Oct. 27 and Feb. 9 will tip off at 2:30 p.m.

FOX Sports Oklahoma will broadcast 81 of the Thunder’s 82 regular-season games with Chris Fisher, Michael Cage and Nick Gallo. All games can be heard via the Thunder Radio Network, led by flagship station WWLS-The Sports Animal (98.1 FM) in Oklahoma City with Matt Pinto providing play-by-play.

ESPN will feature the Thunder on two occasions (Feb. 21 vs. the Denver Nuggets and Feb. 28 at the Milwaukee Bucks) while TNT will televise Oklahoma City once (Jan. 9 vs. the Houston Rockets) and NBA TV is scheduled to broadcast nine Thunder games.

In what has become an Oklahoma City tradition, the Thunder will once again host a New Year’s Eve contest on the final day of 2019 when the Dallas Mavericks take the floor versus the Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. This represents the third consecutive New Year’s Eve game between the Thunder and Mavericks.

The Thunder month-by-month breakdown includes five games in October (three home, two road), 13 games in November (seven home, six road), 15 games in December (eight home, seven away), 17 games in January (seven home, 10 road), 10 games in February (seven home, three road), 14 games in March (five home, nine road) and eight games in April (four home, four road).

During the holiday season, the Thunder will host a season-long five-game homestand which spans from Dec. 16 vs. the Chicago Bulls and continues until Dec. 26 when the Memphis Grizzlies visit Oklahoma City. The Thunder is scheduled to hit the road for a pair of season-long four-game trips during the months of December (Dec. 8 at the Portland Trail Blazers through Dec. 14 at the Denver Nuggets) and January (Jan. 2 at the San Antonio Spurs through Jan. 7 at the Brooklyn Nets).

The Thunder will compete in 13 back-to-back sets during the 2019-20 season, consisting of five road/road, six home/road and two home/home back-to-backs.

Single-game tickets for all Thunder games at Chesapeake Energy Arena will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26. Thunder fans looking to purchase partial season tickets or group tickets can call 405.208.HOOP (4667) or visit okcthunder.com/tickets.

Fans can view and download the team’s entire 2019-20 schedule at okcthunder.com/schedule and sync to mobile devices on the Thunder Mobile App.