KD Country 94 Summer Giveaway Winners

By
Dusty Deines
-
L to R: Keith Kresin, KD Country 94 Sports Director Dusty Deines, Olive Sutter, KD Country 94 GM Wade Gerstner, Rachel Engel

The winners of the 11th annual KD Country 94 Summer Giveaway were crowned on Saturday afternoon at Dairy Queen in Beloit.  Our 20 total finalists were narrowed down to three winners in the end.

The adults prizes were provided by Becker Autos & Trailers & Camper Super Center in Beloit.  Rachel Engel of Jewell won the 5×8 Carry On Trailer, while Keith Kresin of Glen Elder was the winner of the Camp Chef Pellet Grill.

Miller Hardware LLC of Downs provided a Huffy Green Machine for the kids.  Olive Sutter of Beloit was the lucky winner.

Many more photos of the event can be seen here: KD Country 94 Summer Giveaway Photos

KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 “The Lake” would like to thank all of the sponsors who made our Summer Giveaway possible in 2019.

Becker Autos & Trailers & Camper Super Center in Beloit

The Guaranty State Bank & Trust Company

Cunningham Telephone & Cable

Willow Springs Services, Inc. in Beloit

Central Valley Ag

Farmway Credit Union

Kim Kay Trucking of Glen Elder

Dairy Queen in Beloit

Beloit Call

Dusty Deines
Dusty grew up on a farm south of WaKeeney, KS and in 7th grade decided he wanted to do sports play-by-play on the radio. After graduating from Trego Community High School in 2001, he obtained a Radio Broadcasting degree from Colby Community College in 2003. He began working as Sports Director at KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 in July of 2003 and has been in the position ever since. Deines was the 2016-17 KSHSAA Oscar Stauffer Sportscaster of the Year and has won numerous awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. When he's not traveling the state covering the nine area sports teams, he enjoys spending time with his family, attending college and professional sporting events and helping advocate for those with muscle disease, including Dermatomyositis, of which Dusty is a survivor.

