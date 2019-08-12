KD Country 94 Summer Giveaway Winners

The winners of the 11th annual KD Country 94 Summer Giveaway were crowned on Saturday afternoon at Dairy Queen in Beloit. Our 20 total finalists were narrowed down to three winners in the end.

The adults prizes were provided by Becker Autos & Trailers & Camper Super Center in Beloit. Rachel Engel of Jewell won the 5×8 Carry On Trailer, while Keith Kresin of Glen Elder was the winner of the Camp Chef Pellet Grill.

Miller Hardware LLC of Downs provided a Huffy Green Machine for the kids. Olive Sutter of Beloit was the lucky winner.

Many more photos of the event can be seen here: KD Country 94 Summer Giveaway Photos

KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 “The Lake” would like to thank all of the sponsors who made our Summer Giveaway possible in 2019.

Becker Autos & Trailers & Camper Super Center in Beloit

The Guaranty State Bank & Trust Company

Cunningham Telephone & Cable

Willow Springs Services, Inc. in Beloit

Central Valley Ag

Farmway Credit Union

Kim Kay Trucking of Glen Elder

Dairy Queen in Beloit

Beloit Call