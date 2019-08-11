KD 94 Wins 4 Kansas Broadcasting Awards

The Kansas Association of Broadcasters has announced the 2019 KAB Award Winners for Excellence in Radio Broadcasting for the past year.

KD Country 94 in Glen Elder/Beloit, KS won FOUR awards in the small market radio station genre.

KD Country 94 took home 1st Place in TWO different categories:

Complete Sportscast:

1st Place: KD Country 94 Sports by Dusty Deines

Sports Feature:

1st Place: MLB Umpire Todd Tichenor by Wade Gerstner

KD Country 94 also received:

Station Website:

2nd Place: www.kdcountry94.com by Derek Nester & Dusty Deines

Sports Play-By-Play:

3rd Place: Sub-State Boys Basketball: Beloit vs St.Marys by Wade Gerstner

General Manager Wade Gerstner commented, “We are very proud of our staff as they work extremely hard to provide high quality content to our listeners, whether it be local news, local sports, local weather coverage, local radio commercials, or our local website. We would like to thank our listeners and advertisers who make all of this possible. We will continue to strive to provide the best coverage our area deserves.”

The Kansas Association of Broadcasters will hold their annual convention in Lawrence in October, where station personnel receive their awards.