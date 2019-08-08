KDA Announces State Noxious Weed Advisory Committee

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has announced the members of the State Noxious Weed Advisory Committee. The committee was established this summer following the passage of HB 2583 which made revising the noxious weed list a regulatory instead of legislative process and established the advisory committee to assist the Kansas Secretary of Agriculture in, among other duties, determining which plant species will be on the list. The first meeting was held in July, and the committee will meet at least once but no more than four times per year. The next meeting will be held in August.

The committee members are: Mike Collinge, livestock producer, Greenwood County; Anita Dille, weed specialist, Kansas State University; Sean Fetty, organic agricultural producer, Wichita County; Walt Fick, weed specialist, Kansas State University; Craig Freeman, Kansas Biological Survey; Mike Friesen, weed supervisor, Meade County; John Lee, weed supervisor, Morris County; Bob Nutt, Kansas Cooperative Council; Ron Ohlde, traditional agricultural producer, Washington County; Carla Pence, county commissioner, Harper County; Johnny Schaben, representing the agricultural industry, Barton County; Stuart Schrag, natural resource professional, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism; and Jacob Thomas, non-traditional agricultural producer, Leavenworth County. Scott Marsh, the state weeds specialist at KDA, will serve as an ex-officio member of the committee.

The committee will serve the state by providing advice and oversight for the KDA noxious and invasive weed program. Read more about noxious weed control in Kansas at: agriculture.ks.gov/NoxiousWeeds.