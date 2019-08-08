KD Country 94 Summer Giveaway Finalists Announced

By
Derek Nester
-

Join KD Country 94 at Dairy Queen in Beloit on Saturday, August 10th 3:00-5:00 p.m. for our Summer Giveaway Finale remote. We’ll have $1 ice cream cones and will be giving away other prizes to those in attendance.

We will also be drawing for our Summer Giveaway prizes! Below are the finalists for both the adult prize package, and the kids prize package.

ADULT PRIZE FINALISTS

Name Hometown
Sharra Odle Beloit
Keith Kresin Glen Elder
Rachel Engel Jewell
Denise Long Downs
Darien Bellows Glen Elder
Lesa Peroutek Esbon
Louis McCoy Sylvan Grove
Kathy Tucker Downs
Maxine Winkel Cawker City
Jeff Hollerich Tipton

 

KIDS GREEN MACHINE FINALISTS

Name Hometown
Lindsay Brinker Beloit
Maddi Sutter Beloit
Tucker Schwerman Beloit
Dilynn Clausen Downs
Lane Sullivan Downs
Gage Gradig Downs
Kaylee Jacobs Mankato
Kayden Jackson Osborne
Dominic Eilert Beloit
Candice Bowlin Cawker City
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

