National Emergency Alert Test Scheduled For August 7th

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the FCC, will be conducting a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) on August 7, 2019, at 1:20 p.m. CDT. The test will interrupt regular programming on all radio and television stations for the duration of the test.

During the National EAS Test all Dierking Communications, Inc. radio stations will interrupt programming with the alert tones, followed by an official announcement from the federal government. The test will conclude with a tone and return to regular programming. 95.5 KNDY-FM – Marysville

1570 KNDY-AM – Marysville

94.1 K231AX-FM – Marysville 94.1 KDNS-FM – Downs

96.3 KZDY-FM – Cawker City 106.7 KQNK-FM – Norton

1530 KQNK-AM – Norton

The intention behind this national test is to evaluate the readiness of the national alerting capability in the absence of internet connectivity.

Wireless phones will not receive the test this time, as occurred the last time a national test was issued.