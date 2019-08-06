KD Country 94 Summer Giveaway Finalists Announced

Join KD Country 94 at Dairy Queen in Beloit on Saturday, August 10th 3:00-5:00 p.m. for our Summer Giveaway Finale remote. We’ll have $1 ice cream cones and will be giving away other prizes to those in attendance.
We will also be drawing for our Summer Giveaway prizes! Below are the finalists for both the adult prize package, and the kids prize package.
ADULT PRIZE FINALISTS
|Name
|Hometown
|Sharra Odle
|Beloit
|Keith Kresin
|Glen Elder
|Rachel Engel
|Jewell
|Denise Long
|Downs
|Darien Bellows
|Glen Elder
|Lesa Peroutek
|Esbon
|Louis McCoy
|Sylvan Grove
|Kathy Tucker
|Downs
|Maxine Winkel
|Cawker City
|Jeff Hollerich
|Tipton
KIDS GREEN MACHINE FINALISTS
|Name
|Hometown
|Lindsay Brinker
|Beloit
|Maddi Sutter
|Beloit
|Tucker Schwerman
|Beloit
|Dilynn Clausen
|Downs
|Lane Sullivan
|Downs
|Gage Gradig
|Downs
|Kaylee Jacobs
|Mankato
|Kayden Jackson
|Osborne
|Dominic Eilert
|Beloit
|Candice Bowlin
|Cawker City