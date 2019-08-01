OKC Thunder Announces 2019 Preseason Schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 31, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced its complete 2019 preseason schedule today. The Thunder will play four games, including three in the state of Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City’s preseason tips off on Oct. 8 versus the Dallas Mavericks in Tulsa at the BOK Center. The team will then face the NBL’s New Zealand Breakers on Oct. 10 at Chesapeake Energy Arena, marking the fourth time the Thunder will host an international team in Oklahoma City. The Thunder will travel to Dallas to face the Mavericks again on Oct. 14 before wrapping up the preseason with a home game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 16.

The preseason opener in Tulsa will mark the 11th time hosting a preseason game at the BOK Center and the second time to face the Mavericks in Tulsa. The Thunder won the previous meeting, 100-88, on Oct. 13, 2015.

Tickets for the game in Tulsa are now available and can be purchased through the BOK Center website, www.bokcenter.com. Tickets for both preseason games at Chesapeake Energy Arena will go on sale at a later date.