Norton Continues Play In The AA/AAA State Legion Baseball Tournament

The Norton American Legion Baseball team will continue play at the AA/AAA American Legion State Tournament in Hays this week.

Norton lost the opening round on Wednesday, falling to Sabetha 15-0. Norton faces Iola approximately 8:00 p.m. Thursday. That game will be live on Classic Hits 106.7 KQNK and our mobile app/website.

Norton will continue pool play on Friday, as they face Russell at 10:00 a.m. That game will also be on Classic Hits 106.7 & 1530 AM KQNK, as well as our mobile app and website.

Teams advancing out of pool play will play on Saturday.