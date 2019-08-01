KD 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Football Broadcast Schedule Released

Glen Elder, Kan. – The 2019 high school football broadcast schedule for KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake was released today. Our stations are scheduled to broadcast 16 games starting on Friday, September 6th.

Coverage will begin each game night with the High School Football Express, a pregame show that previews all the area matchups in the NCAA, Northern Plains and Mid-Continent Leagues with Wade Gerstner, Dusty Deines and Todd Clover.

Pregame for each station will begin at 6:30 p.m., with kickoff at 7:00 pm.

All games broadcast on KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake can be heard online via our website, or the KD Country 94 or Z-96.3 The Lake mobile apps.

Coverage ends each game night with the High School Football Scoreboard Show, starting shortly after 10:00 p.m. on KD Country 94.

2019 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

