KD 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Football Broadcast Schedule Released

By
Derek Nester
-

Glen Elder, Kan. – The 2019 high school football broadcast schedule for KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake was released today. Our stations are scheduled to broadcast 16 games starting on Friday, September 6th.

Coverage will begin each game night with the High School Football Express, a pregame show that previews all the area matchups in the NCAA, Northern Plains and Mid-Continent Leagues with Wade Gerstner, Dusty Deines and Todd Clover.

Pregame for each station will begin at 6:30 p.m., with kickoff at 7:00 pm.

All games broadcast on KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake can be heard online via our website, or the KD Country 94 or Z-96.3 The Lake mobile apps.

Coverage ends each game night with the High School Football Scoreboard Show, starting shortly after 10:00 p.m. on KD Country 94.

2019 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Sep 06

The High School Football Express Pregame Show

September 6 @ 5:40 PM - 6:30 PM
Sep 06

The KD Country 94 Pregame Show

September 6 @ 6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Sep 06

HSFB: Lakeside at Thunder Ridge [STREAM]

September 6 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Sep 06

HSFB: Beloit at Fairbury (NE) [STREAM]

September 6 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Sep 06

The KD Country 94 Local Football Scoreboard Show

September 6 @ 10:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Sep 13

The High School Football Express Pregame Show

September 13 @ 5:40 PM - 6:30 PM
Sep 13

The KD Country 94 Pregame Show

September 13 @ 6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Sep 13

HSFB: Hoxie at Osborne [STREAM]

September 13 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Sep 13

HSFB: Lakeside at Rock Hills [STREAM]

September 13 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Sep 20

The High School Football Express Pregame Show

September 20 @ 5:40 PM - 6:30 PM
Sep 20

The KD Country 94 Pregame Show

September 20 @ 6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Sep 20

HSFB: Minneapolis at Beloit [STREAM]

September 20 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Sep 20

HSFB: St. John’s/Tipton at Tescott [STREAM]

September 20 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Sep 27

The High School Football Express Pregame Show

September 27 @ 5:40 PM - 6:30 PM
Sep 27

The KD Country 94 Pregame Show

September 27 @ 6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Sep 27

HSFB: Sylvan-Lucas at Osborne [STREAM]

September 27 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Sep 27

HSFB: Beloit at Colby [STREAM]

September 27 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Oct 04

The High School Football Express Pregame Show

October 4 @ 5:40 PM - 6:30 PM
Oct 04

The KD Country 94 Pregame Show

October 4 @ 6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Oct 04

HSFB: Osborne at Logan/Palco (Logan) [STREAM]

October 4 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Oct 04

HSFB: Pike Valley at St. John’s/Tipton [STREAM]

October 4 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Oct 11

The High School Football Express Pregame Show

October 11 @ 5:40 PM - 6:30 PM
Oct 11

The KD Country 94 Pregame Show

October 11 @ 6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Oct 11

HSFB: Beloit at Scott City [STREAM]

October 11 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Oct 11

HSFB: Lakeside at Pike Valley [STREAM]

October 11 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Oct 18

The High School Football Express Pregame Show

October 18 @ 5:40 PM - 6:30 PM
Oct 18

The KD Country 94 Pregame Show

October 18 @ 6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Oct 18

HSFB: Beloit at Concordia [STREAM]

October 18 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Oct 18

HSFB: St. John’s/Tipton at Lakeside [STREAM]

October 18 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Oct 25

The High School Football Express Pregame Show

October 25 @ 5:40 PM - 6:30 PM
Oct 25

The KD Country 94 Pregame Show

October 25 @ 6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Oct 25

HSFB: Osborne at Thunder Ridge [STREAM]

October 25 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Oct 25

HSFB: Rock Hills at St. John’s/Tipton [STREAM]

October 25 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM

