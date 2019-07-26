Legion Post 163 Seniors Season Ends; Juniors Continue Friday in Topeka

Marysville American Legion Post 163 Seniors season came to an end Thursday, suffering a 5-4 loss to top seed, host Sabetha in the championship. Marysville had battled back in the losers’ bracket, avenging an earlier tournament loss to Silver Lake to advance to the title game. With a first-round bye, the Marysville Senior Legion team finished 3-2 in zone play, splitting the pair with Silver Lake, defeating corning and Seneca, then dropping the championship last night to Sabetha 5-4.

Marysville Juniors lost to Salina 4-3 Thursday, after suffering a loss to Iola opening pool play in the state tournament Wednesday in Topeka. Great Bend is on tap next for the Juniors, Friday evening at 6. Pool winners advance to the semifinals Saturday, with a championship to follow.