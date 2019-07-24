Kyle Thompson Earns a Spot on the 2019 Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch List

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Augusta Sports Council has announced the preseason watch list for the 2019 Ray Guy Award, which honors the nation’s top collegiate punter, and Kansas junior Kyle Thompson was one of 26 players to find their name on the prestigious list.

Kansas Jayhawk football can be heard on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas as well as FM 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska. Due to contractual obligations, we are unable to stream Kansas athletics via our website and mobile apps.

Thompson, who hails from El Cajon, California, was the Big 12’s top punter in 2018, averaging 43.3 yards per punt. He recorded 17 kicks of 50 yards or longer and dropped 26 of his punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Thompson turned in a career-long 76-yard punt in KU’s season-finale against Texas.

The 2019 watch list was compiled based on the 2018 Ray Guy Award Semifinalist List, the top ten NCAA Punters from 2018, the 2018 All-Conference teams, the 2018 All-American Teams and the 2019 preseason All-Conference Teams.

The number of eligible candidates for this season will grow when the award opens nominations next week. The complete list of candidates will be released on November 5th. In mid-November, the Ray Guy Award committee will meet to select the ten semifinalists, who will be announced on November 19th.

A national body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, media representatives and previous Ray Guy Award winners will then vote for the top three finalists to be announced on November 25th. After the finalists are named, the voting body will cast ballots again to select the nation’s top punter. The winner will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards airing on ESPN on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

Thompson and the Jayhawks will begin the 2019 season on August 31 vs. Indiana State with an 11 a.m., kickoff in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

