Hakeem Adeniji Selected for 2019 Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) has announced the preseason watch list for the 2019 Outland Trophy presented by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, and for the second-straight year Kansas offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji found his name on the list.

Kansas Jayhawk football can be heard on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas as well as FM 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska. Due to contractual obligations, we are unable to stream Kansas athletics via our website and mobile apps.

A native of Garland, Texas, Adeniji picked up All-Big 12 Second Team honors for the first time in his career after being recognized as an honorable mention honoree during his first two seasons as a Jayhawk. Adeniji started all 12 games at left tackle for KU in 2018, helping pave the way for Pooka Williams Jr.’s 1,000-yard rushing season.

Adeniji picked up Freshman All-Big 12 First Team honors from Phil Steele Magazine in 2016 and All-Big 12 Third Team honors from the same publication in 2017. He enters 2019 being recognized as a Preseason All-Big 12 First Team honoree by Phil Steele Magazine and a Second Team member by Athlon Sports.

This season’s list presents a rare wide-open field following the departure of all eight Outland Trophy semifinalists from a year ago and the return of only one FWAA All-American, offensive tackle Calvin Throckmorton of Oregon. The Ducks, along with Michigan, top the list with four selections among the 83 standout interior linemen representing all 10 Division I FBS conferences and independents.

This is the second year of a partnership with the NFID to present the Outland Trophy as part of a public awareness campaign focused on the importance of influenza (flu) prevention during the 2019-20 flu season. The award honoring the top interior lineman in college football will continue to be selected by the FWAA membership and has been rebranded as the Outland Trophy presented by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases with a social media hashtag of #FightFlu.

University of Pittsburgh All-American Mark May, the 1980 Outland Trophy winner, will serve as the Outland Trophy #FightFlu ambassador for the upcoming season. May will make media appearances on behalf of the #FightFlu public awareness campaign to remind people to get their annual flu shots.

The recipient of the 74th Outland Trophy will be announced during ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 12, live from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the NFID Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee on Jan. 15, 2020. Up to eight semifinalists will be named on Nov. 20 in Omaha and three finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 25.

Candidates may be added or removed during the season. The distribution of watch list candidates is spread well among the conferences, with the Big Ten and SEC leading the way with 13 each. The Big 12 and Pac-12 are just behind with 12 apiece, followed by the ACC with 10 as well as the American Athletic (6), Independents and Mountain West (4 each), and Conference USA, Mid-American and Sun Belt (3 each). The list includes 32 offensive tackles, 19 defensive tackles, 18 guards and 14 centers.