Anctil Named to Ray Guy Award Watch List

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State senior punter Devin Anctil was one of 26 punters in the nation to be named to the watch list for the 2019 Ray Guy Award as the college punter of the year, the Augusta Sports Council announced Wednesday.

Anctil’s inclusion on the list marks the seventh time a Wildcat has been a candidate for the award, following Tim Reyer (2016 and 2017 semifinalist), Ryan Doerr (2011), Mark Krause (2013) and Nick Walsh (2015 and 2016).

A 2018 Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection, Anctil punted 27 times last year for a 43.6-yard average with six punts of 50 or more yards and 10 landing inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. His season averaged ranked sixth in school history and would have ranked first in the Big 12 and 25th nationally if he played in the required minimum amount of games.

Anctil, a product of Lenexa, Kansas, had a great outing at Oklahoma, setting career highs for punts (7), average (46.9), long punt (65), punts of 50-plus yards (3) and punts landing inside the 20-yard line (5). His 65-yarder against the Sooners was tied for the second-longest punt in the Big 12 during the 2018 season and was the longest by a Wildcat since 2013.

Anctil is the fourth Wildcat to be honored during by a National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) organization, which has been rolling out their watch lists over the last two weeks. Joining Anctil on various NCFAA watch lists are running back James Gilbert (Maxwell Award), center Adam Holtorf (Rimington Award) and defensive end Wyatt Hubert (Bronko Nagurski Trophy).

Kansas State, which reports for fall camp on Thursday, August 1, opens the 2019 campaign against Nicholls on Saturday, August 31. The game, which kicks off at 6 p.m., will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

