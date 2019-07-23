FOLLOWING ARE MINUTES AS ORIGINALLY WRITTEN. THEY HAVE NOT BEEN APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF EDUCATION.

Special Meeting Board of Education

Unified School District #211 July 22, 2019

7:00 A.M.

The special meeting of the Board of Education, U.S.D. 211, was called to order at 7:00am by Sean Kats, President, at the Alice Tweed Center, 105 E. Waverly, Norton, Kansas. Five members were present so a quorum was declared.

MEMBERS PRESENT: OTHERS PRESENT:

Sean Kats, President Phil Wilson, Superintendent Deena Wente, Vice-President Gina Riley, Board Clerk

Craig Renner Teresa Schulze – NTA President

April Karnopp Kim Fiscus – NTA Rep

Jennifer Miller Erin Manning – NTA Rep Chris Harting – Arrived @ 7:06 Kelli Perez – NTA Rep

MEMBERS ABSENT:

Bill Jones

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Craig Renner, to approve the agenda for this special meeting.

Supt. Wilson reviewed the proposed 2019-20 budget. The budget hearing is scheduled for Monday, August 12, 2019, at 7:15pm. Motion by Craig Renner, seconded by Chris Harting to approve the budget for publication. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Chris Harting, to go into executive session for the purpose of discussing the negotiated agreement and pay increases pursuant to non-elected personnel exception under KOMA and that the Board will return to open meeting at 7:38am. Motion carried 6-0. Supt. Wilson stayed in the executive session.

The board returned to open meeting at 7:38am.

Motion by Craig Renner, seconded by Chris Harting, to approve the negotiated agreement for certified staff. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Jennifer Miller, to approve an increase to classified staff wages of $0.80/hour and a 4% increase to returning administrative salaries. Motion carried 6-0.

President Sean Kats adjourned the meeting at 7:42am.