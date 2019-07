Kansas American Legion Baseball ‘A’ State Tournament Bracket Released

The 2019 Kansas American Legion Baseball ‘A’ State Tournament bracket is released, and the Marysville Jr’s will be participating.

Wednesday, July 24

1 pm 1 B1 vs B2 (Great Bend vs Salina)

3:15 pm 2 A1 vs A2 (Larned vs Newton)

5:30 pm 3 B3 vs B4 (Iola vs Marysville)

8:00 pm Opening Ceremonies (all teams in uniforms on field)

8:30 pm 4 A3 vs A4 (Topeka W.R. vs Topeka West host)

Thursday, July 25

10 am 5 A1 vs A3 (Larned vs Topeka W.R.)

12:15 pm 6 B1 vs B3 (Great Bend vs Iola)

6 pm 7 A2 vs A4 (Newton vs Topeka-West host)

8:15 pm 8 B2 vs B4 (Salina vs Marysville)

Friday, July 26

10 am 9 B2 vs B3 (Salina vs Iola)

12:30 pm 10 A2 vs A3 (Newton vs Topeka W.R.)

6 pm 11 B1 vs B4 (Great Bend vs Marysville)

8:30 pm 12 A1 vs A4 (Larned vs Topeka West host)

Saturday, July 27

10 am 13 Pool A winner vs Pool B 2nd – Winner advances to Championship game #15

12:30 pm 14 Pool B winner vs Pool A 2nd – Winner advances to Championship game #15

3:15 pm Championship game *** Awards Ceremony to follow ***