Norton Co Board of Commissioners

July 15, 2019

Convene

Chairman Thomas Brannan called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on July 15, 2019 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Thomas Brannan, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Richard Thompson, Present.

July 08, 2019 Commission Minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Posson to approve the minutes from the July 8th, 2019 commission meeting. The motion was given a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Economic Development

Mike Posson, Norton City/County Economic Development spoke with the commission on upcoming meetings that may be of interest to the commission and county. One meeting of interest will be the regional KDOT session held in Hays for input on priority projects or projects that should be considered. Mike also spoke with the commission on a meeting next week. The topic will be “Envision Norton” and will be held on Wednesday, July17th at the Heaton Building.

Executive Session

A motion was made by Commissioner Posson to go into executive session at 10:00 am for a period of ten

(10) minutes to discuss attorney client information and to include the County Treasurer Vicki Bainter, County Counselor R. Douglas Sebelius and County Clerk Robert D. Wyatt. The motion was given a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed.

The commission returned to regular session at 10:10 am with no action taken as a result of the executive session.

Road Department

Floyd Richard, Norton County Road Department was in to report on road operations and maintenance. Dennis Odom with Team Lab was in to give the commission a review of a product he sells and recommends for doing the Prairie Dog Recreation Road. The product is call Base One which is a base stabilizer and applied creates a better road. Dennis provided a quote to the commission for the project which would require enough chemical to do nearly a mile with a 23′ width. Chemical cost would be approximately

$10,120.00 per quote. A motion was made by Commissioner Posson to proceed with the PORA Road and the cost estimates provided. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

BG Consultants

Moni G. El-Aasar, BG Consultants was present to speak about a KDOT announcement to accept applications for off-system bridges. Moni had a list of four bridges in Norton County that would be acceptable for the application. Moni and Floyd stated that OS1, a bridge on the Norton/Decatur County line would be the best bridge for the application process. A motion was made by Commissioner Thompson to have BG Consultants make an application on OS1 with a second from Commissioner Posson. The motion passed 3-0.

Willdan Company

Aaron Tilden and Logan Nissenson with the Willdan Company were in to give their presentation on the proposed Norton County Courthouse renovation project/renovation. The presentation included the facility assessment, utility analysis, HVAC system selection and project financials. The commission will review the presentation and recommendations.

Mid-Month Check approval

The commission signed the vouchers and mid-month checks for July.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 7/22/2019. The commission minutes are considered unofficial until signed and approved and will remain a working document until approved.