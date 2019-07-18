McAtee Selected to 2018-19 NABC Honors Court

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – For the second consecutive season, men’s basketball player Pierson McAtee was honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) for his excellence in the classroom on Wednesday, as he was selected to the organization’s Honors Court for the 2018-19 season.

Catch K-State Basketball all season long on Classic Hits 106.7 KQNK in Northwest Kansas & Southwest Nebraska as well as Classic County FM 94.1 & 1570 AM KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska. K-State Basketball is available via our mobile app and website.

McAtee was one of two Big 12 student-athletes to earn the honor, joining Oklahoma State’s Trey Reeves.

To be eligible for the Honors Court, a student-athlete must be either a junior or senior academically and must boast a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2018-19 academic year.

The honor was yet another for McAtee, who earned the Big 12’s highest academic honor – the Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award – to go with his second straight Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection. The winner of the team’s Keith Amerson Academic Award each of the past two seasons, he has been named to each of the past seven Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Rolls.

McAtee earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting and finance from K-State in May and is currently working on a Master’s in accounting.

The honors added to another outstanding academic year for the Wildcats, which saw four players (McAtee, Mike McGuirl, Barry Brown, Jr., and Xavier Sneed) named to the Academic All-Big 12 team. A combined 13 student-athletes were each named to the Fall 2018 and Spring 2019 Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Rolls. Freshman Shaun Neal-Williams was also selected to the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team.

The Wildcats have also excelled off the court under head coach Bruce Weber’s guidance, as all 23 student-athletes to finish their eligibility are on track or have earned their degrees since he became head coach in 2012. He has coached 20 Academic All-Big 12 recipients, while student-athletes have made a combined 104 appearances on the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll in his tenure.