Marysville Jr’s Legion Team Wins Zone Tournament; Advances To State Tournament

By Bruce Dierking – KNDY Sports

Marysville Junior legion baseball team wins the zone tournament, advancing to state in Topeka this week. Top seed Marysville was zone host, and drew a bye in the first round, took 5th seed Oskaloosa 6-3, and dropped 2nd seed Topeka Senators 5-0 going 2-0 in the tournament. Bottom of the bracket had Topeka edging Oskaloosa 8-7 on Tuesday, as those teams go 3-1 and 2-2 respectively.

Marysville Senior legion team is 2nd seed to host Sabetha in their zone tournament. Both have 1st round byes and will open play Monday evening with games at 6 for Marysville, and 8 for Sabetha. First round play set to begin Sunday.