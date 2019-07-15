Royals Acquire Pitcher Mike Montgomery For Martin Maldonado

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 15, 2019) – The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Mike Montgomery from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Martín Maldonado.

Montgomery, 30, has made 20 relief appearances with the Cubs this season, going 1-2 with a 5.67 ERA (17 ER in 27.0 IP). He’s spent the last three-plus seasons in Chicago, including 2017 when he set career highs in wins (7), saves (3), innings (130.2) and strikeouts (100), while pitching to a 3.38 ERA (49 ER in 130.2 IP). Montgomery was acquired by the Cubs from Seattle on July 20, 2016, and made 11 appearances during the postseason that year, going 1-1 with a save and a 3.14 ERA and recorded the final out of Game #7 in the 2016 World Series as the Cubs won their first World Championship in 108 years.

Montgomery was originally drafted by Kansas City in the Compensation Round (36th overall) of the 2008 First-Year Player Draft. He pitched in the Royals’ organization until being traded to Tampa Bay in 2012 in the deal that brought James Shields and Wade Davis to KC.

Maldonado signed with the Royals as a free agent on March 11 and batted .227 (54-for-238) with 15 doubles, six homers and 17 RBI, while appearing in 74 games behind the plate.

The Royals’ Major League Reserve List remains at 39 players.