Royals Select Bubba Starling to Major League Roster

By
Derek Nester
-

KANSAS CITY, MO (July 11, 2019) — The Kansas City Royals today selected the contract of Bubba Starling from its Omaha (AAA) affiliate and placed him on the active 25-man roster. The ball club will make a corresponding 40-man roster move prior to Friday night’s 7:15 p.m. game against the Detroit Tigers.

Starling, 26, is enjoying his best overall minor league season, hitting .310 (81-for-261) in 72 games for Omaha, with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 38 RBI, his first full season at the AAA level. He has an on-base pct. of .358 and a slugging pct. of .448 for an OPS of .806. He has also swiped nine bases in 12 attempts.

Bubba earned a spot in the Triple-A All-Star Game, where he went 0-for-2 with a run scored last night as the Pacific Coast League squad defeated a team from the International League, 9-3 in El Paso, TX.

He has batted at a .355 clip (11-for-31) in his last eight games with the Storm Chasers, a stretch that included five straight two-hit games. Starling also had a 10-game hitting streak in early June in which he batted .436 (17-for-39)

A native of nearby Gardner, KS, Starling was a three-sport letterman at Gardner-Edgerton High School before being drafted by the Royals in the first round of the 2011 draft (fifth overall). As a senior, he was a First Team Rawlings Preseason All-America and batted .481 in his final high school season.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

