Pavement Replacement Set For U.S. 36 in Phillipsburg

Starting the week of July 15, the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin work on a pavement replacement project on a portion of U.S. 36 through the city of Phillipsburg.

Crews will be replacing the existing asphalt with concrete pavement between Eighth Street and the east city limits. The eastbound lanes will be constructed first with traffic diverted head-to-head into the westbound lanes. Construction of the westbound lanes will begin upon completion of the eastbound portion. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place throughout the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed in November, weather permitting.