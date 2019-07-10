Norton Public Library Events Week of July 15th

New for the Summer Reading Program!!!:

Once you’ve completed your reading log , you not only get a prize and your name in the drawing for a bicycle…..Now you will also get a FREE Personal Pan Pizza coupon from Pizza Hut EVERY TIME YOU TURN IN A READING LOG!

HAPPY READING!!!

NPL News for the week of July 15th:

Sign up for the 2019 Summer Reading Program , “A Universe of Stories”, is going on NOW until August 8th. Complete your Summer Reading Sheet and earn prizes, as well as being entered in for a drawing for a new bicycle! All ages are welcome to sign up!

Lego Club for Kids on Monday, July 15th, 4:00-5:00 p.m. Come to the Library to see the Lego Creations on display.

“Mother Goose Moments,” an interactive story-time for babies through age 2, will be held at the Library Tuesday, July 16th, 10:30 a.m. Bring your little ones for musical games, stories, and snacks.

This week’s 2019 Summer Reading Program , “A Universe of Stories”, will be hosted by NPL Children’s Librarian, “Rocketmen & Spacecowboys” (Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing, July 20th, 1969) at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 18th.

Teen Night will be in the Community Room on Thursday, July 18th from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Teens can enjoy a fun filled night with games, jokes, snacks and more. Trivia on weekly books and a prize will be given to the teen with the most correct answers! (Reading the books is encouraged but not required to attend.) Theme: “ESCAPE ROOM – STRANGER THINGS” This week’s book is: Dangerous Days of Daniel X by James Patterson. Come join us!!

New to the Library!:

The Norton Public Library is pleased to announce that our Adult Sensory Kits are available for check out! These kits were designed for senior citizens and any adult struggling to challenge their sensory function and also help with brain stimulation.

Coming Soon:

Fort Hays Digital Planetarium is coming to the Norton Public Library Tuesday, August 6th from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with shows lasting 15-30 minutes! Limited number of viewings! First come, first serve! (No reservations.) All ages welcome!