Norton Co Board of Commissioners

July 08, 2019

Convene

Chairman Thomas Brannan called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on July 8, 2019 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Thomas Brannan, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Richard Thompson, Present.

County Treasurer

Vicki Bainter, Norton County Treasurer spoke with the commission on a couple topics The first item presented to the commission was the monthly sales tax report. For the month a total of$2l,842.02 was deposited. This is approximately $6,000 less than last month and bringing the year to date (October 2018) to $237,627.00.

Vicki provided to the commission a few quotes for an outside deposit box. Vicki stated that the box could be used for deposit of tax collections after hours. The commission discussed the location for the deposit box with a site of near the flag pole or closer to the building. After discussion the commission felt that closer to the Courthouse would be better and would be in view of the security camera. A motion was made by Commissioner Thompson to purchase a mail box with a second from Commissioner Posson. Motion passed 3-0.

Vicki reported that State programs are going to require the 10.0 Windows operation on all computers by January 1st of 2020. Vicki stated that she has ordered4 new computers to be compliant by January.

Commission Minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Posson to approve the minutes from the June 27th, 2019 with a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Noxious Weed

Clarence Wetter, Norton County Noxious Weed was present to discuss a couple situations that have been reported on musk thistle.

Clarence spoke with the commission about a pump that came off the pickup that was transferred to the Road Department. The pump is no longer needed by his department and he asked about liquidating the property. Clarence has spoke with other departments as well as other counties with no interest. The commission suggested placing the pump on an on-line auction.

Warren Harting joined the meeting to discuss property that is owned by an out of state property owner and has a musk thistle problem. Warren stated that he has spoke with the owner and nothing ever seems to get done. Being a property owner next to this property creates problems for years Warren said and he would like to know what the county can do to enforce the noxious weed law.

Adam Zerr

Adam Zerr was in to visit with the commission about some concerns he had about a road near his rural property.

Road Department

Floyd Richard, Norton County Road was in to give the commission a department report. Floyd stated the motor grader operators are making progress on getting the road maintained. The wash outs and condition of the roads is requiring more time.

Floyd stated that due to the rains in other areas the county did not receive the shale machine yet. If all goes well the county should receive possession this week sometime.

Floyd gave the commission an update on a couple machines that are broke down. One is a motor grader and one is a truck. The truck required outside mechanic work and the county will repair the grader.

Tax Abatement

Four tax abatement statements were presented to the commission for approval and signature. Tax statement numbers #2019000091;2019000092; 2019000093 and 2019000094 were abatements order by the BOTA for the Valley Hope Association The total of the abatements was $9,236.44 and signed by the commission.

DSNWK

Jeny Michaud, President of DSNWK delivered to the commission the annual report for the organization and Norton County. DSNWK provides services to 551 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families in the 18 counties of northwest Kansas. Individual numbers for Norton County is 32. Jeny reported their challenges include funding, a waiting list for individuals in need of service and hiring/retaining staff. Within the 18 county area Jeny stated they are 26 staff members short. Norton County currently has 29 staff members whom work directly with DSNWK.

Jeny spoke with the commission on 2018 financials from Norton County. In the upcoming budget cycle Jeny asked the commission to please consider maintaining the current level of funding.

Solid Waste

Brian Smith, Norton County Solid Waste was in to visit with the commission about department operations. Brian reported that they took the required Emergency Management courses last Friday morning and all staff members passed the course successfully.

Brian stated that the crew is able to haul trash this week out of the storage building. The trash has been stored due to the wet conditions in the pit.

Brian spoke with the commission about concerns he has with the recycle that is being delivered to the Solid Waste site. Recently there is a lot of material that is thrown in the recycle that is considered trash, not recycle. Brian stated he will visit with the haulers and inform them to be aware of the rules. Discussion was also held on the need for all recycle to be placed in clear or blue bags.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 7/15/2019. The commission minutes are not considered official until signed and approved by the commission and will remain a working document until approved.