FOLLOWING ARE MINUTES AS ORIGINALLY WRITTEN. THEY HAVE NOT BEEN APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF EDUCATION.

Regular Meeting Board of Education

Unified School District #211 July 8, 2019

7:30 P.M.

The regular meeting of the Board of Education USD 211, was called to order at 7:30pm at the Alice Tweed Center, 105 E. Waverly, Norton, Kansas, by Sean Kats, President. Five members were present so a quorum was declared.

MEMBERS PRESENT: OTHERS PRESENT:

Sean Kats, President Phil Wilson – Superintendent

Deena Wente, Vice Pres. Gina Riley – Clerk

Chris Harting Erin Manning – NTA Rep.

Bill Jones David Davis – Boxler Ins. Craig Renner

MEMBERS ABSENT:

Jennifer Miller April Karnopp

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Chris Harting, to adopt the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 5-0. Actions approved in the consent agenda:

Approve agenda for the July 8, 2019 meeting as presented

Approve the minutes of the June 10, 2019 regular meeting as presented Approve bills and payroll for payment

Appoint Gina Riley as Clerk of the Board

Appoint Cynthia Walker as Treasurer of the Board

Appoint Dan Walter as Attorney for the Board and approve a retainer fee of $1500 with any services used to be deducted from this amount

Rescind any BOE actions that are contrary to written policy

Designate The Norton Telegram as the official publication for the 2019-20 school year Approve membership in Schools for Quality Education for 2019-20 and approve the

$325 membership fee

Designate Principals Julie Schrum, Dustin McEwen and Corey Roy as student welfare officers for their respective buildings for the 2019-20 school year

Designate Supt. Phil Wilson as the Impact Aid representative, federal programs representative(Consolidated Plan, Section 504 & Title IX), hearing officer for free and reduced meal applications, representative for state programs, Freedom of Information Officer, and coordinator of services for homeless children

Designate Gina Riley as KPERS authorized representative

Designate building principals as the custodians of their respective activity funds and gate receipts, removing Rudy Perez and adding Julie Schrum as a signor on related bank accounts

Set 10¢ per copy as the fee for copying records

Set Petty cash limits of $1500 for the District Office and $500 each for NCHS, NJHS and Eisenhower

Adopt the 1116 hour school calendar for accreditation purposes

Call to Order Quorum

Consent Agenda

Regular Meeting – July 8, 2019 Page 2

Set the mileage reimbursement rate at the prevailing state rate for parents who transport their children on an IEP and set $.26 as the rate for employees who use their personal vehicle when no school vehicle is available.

Bills and payroll approved for payment total:

Consent Agenda(cont.)

PAYROLL BILLS

General Fund $ 424,280.20 $ 25,429.25

CTE 18,859.41 22.71

Capital Outlay 68,252.00

Food Service 755.20 1,353.24

Textbook Revolving Title I

16,965.99 4,057.15

Special Education 11,625.31

Recreation Commission 2,000.00

Jep Byrum Memorial Scholarship 200.00

At-Risk 69,146.14

Professional Development 500.00

Supplemental General 22,601.94 86,492.70

Summer School 4,263.45

Butler Scholarships 1,000.00

Della Connell Scholarship 1,000.00

Title II-A 2,157.33

Tansill Trust 250.00

Ford Farber Scholarship 273.92

Gifts & Grants 271.45

$ 568,497.64 $ 193,259.75

There were no comments from the public.

Supt. Wilson informed the board that year end closing is being finished and discussed year end fund transfers. He reviewed a plan for budget preparation and meeting dates. He updated the board on the status of summer maintenance and cleaning projects and work being done to complete the new maintenance shed. He informed the board that the hospital is conducting a simulation training session and will be using the elementary building on July 10th. He is also researching options and costs for making track repairs and hopes to get some estimates soon.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Craig Renner, to adopt resolution #2020-01 for determination of meeting dates, times and locations, as presented. Motion carried 5-0. The Board of Education shall normally meet in regular session on the second Monday of each month beginning at 7:30 pm except on December 9, 2019, starting at 8:00pm instead of 7:30pm due to the EES music concert that evening.

Motion by Chris Harting, seconded by Deena Wente, to adopt resolution #2020-02 to Establish Home Rule by Board of Education. Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Craig Renner, seconded by Chris Harting, to adopt resolution #2020-03 to allow City and County Laws and Ordinances to be enforced on school grounds. Motion carried

5-0.

Comments from Public

Supt. Report

Adopt Resolutions

Regular Meeting – July 8, 2019 Page 3

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Craig Renner, to appoint Sean Kats to serve as president of the board for the 2019-2020 fiscal school year. Motion carried 4-1. Bill Jones abstained.

Motion by Sean Kats, seconded by Chris Harting, to appoint Deena Wente to serve as vice president of the board for the 2019-2020 fiscal school year. Motion carried 4-1. Bill Jones abstained.

Selection of a board representative to the NCKSEC Board of Directors for the 2019-20 school year was tabled until the next regular meeting.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Sean Kats, to appoint Craig Renner as the board representative on the Professional Development Council for the 2019-20 school year. Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Chris Harting, seconded by Craig Renner, to appoint Deena Wente as the board representative to the Curriculum Coordinating Council for the 2019-20 school year.

Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Craig Renner, seconded by Chris Harting, to appoint Sean Kats as the board representative on the KASB Governmental Relations Board for the 2019-20 school year. Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Sean Kats, to appoint Frank Otter as the USD 211 Representative to the Board of Control for the NWKTC in Goodland for the 2019-20 school year. Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Chris Harting, to continue the annual alternation of the district’s checking account between the First State Bank and the Solutions North Bank and locate the checking account with the Solutions North Bank for 2019-20. Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Chris Harting, to continue investing idle funds in accordance with current BOE policy B705, K.S.A. #12-1675 as amended and annotated, and past practice. Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Craig Renner, seconded by Chris Harting, to adopt Resolution #2020-04 Annual Waiver of the Requirement of Generally Accepted Accounting Principals and Fixed Asset Accounting. Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Craig Renner, seconded by Chris Harting, to adopt Resolution #2020-05 Authorizing the Early Payment of Bills and Reimbursements. Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Chris Harting, seconded by Deena Wente, to adopt Resolution #2020-06 Authorizing Transfer of Funds among USD 211 accounts as presented. Motion carried 5- 0.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Chris Harting, to maintain current district credit cards, their uses and credit limits as presented for 2019-20. Motion carried 5-0.

President

Vice-President

NCKSEC Rep

PDC Rep

CCC Rep

KASB Govt Board Rep

NWKTC Rep

Designate Depositories

Idle Funds Investing

Adopt Resolutions

Approve Credit Cards

Regular Meeting – July 8, 2019 Page 4

Motion by Craig Renner, seconded by Chris Harting, to accept the bid from Boxler Insurance Agency for the all the district’s Insurance except workmen’s comp as presented for a total cost of $57,636 and accept the low bid from Keller Leopold for workmen’s comp at a cost of $24,141 for the 2019-20 school year. Motion carried 5-0.

David Davis left the meeting at 8:25pm.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Craig Renner, to approve the board policy updates to Sections BCAC and EBBE, as recommended by KASB. Updates to Section CN were tabled until the next regular meeting. Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Chris Harting, seconded by Craig Renner, to approve the sale of the surplus Miller Matic 250X Welder by sealed bid. Motion carried 5-0.

The board made their first review of the NCHS student handbook changes and NCHS- NJHS faculty handbook. The final approval for these handbooks will be in August. They also had final review of the NJHS and EES student handbooks. Motion by Craig Renner, seconded by Chris Harting, to approve the NJHS and EES student handbooks. Motion carried 5-0.

There were no board member reports.

Supt. Wilson presented the bids for roof repairs at the East Campus Transportation Shop. The item was tabled until next regular meeting to allow Supt. Wilson to obtain some comparative bids for different roof types.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Craig Renner, to accept the resignation of Sean Taylor as Lenora suburban driver; and Lisa Herman as NJHS student council sponsor, NJHS head scholars bowl coach, and NJHS assistant volleyball coach. Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Chris Harting, seconded by Bill Jones, to approve the Pay for Substitute and Temporary Jobs for 2019-20 as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

Erin Manning left the meeting at 8:56pm.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Craig Renner, to go into executive session to discuss potential certified staff negotiation items pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 9:10pm. Motion carried 5-0. Supt. Wilson stayed in the executive session.

The Board returned to open meeting at 9:10pm.

Motion by Bill Jones, seconded by Sean Kats, to go into executive session to discuss potential certified staff negotiation items pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 9:25pm. Motion carried 5-0. Supt. Wilson stayed in the executive session.

The Board returned to open meeting at 9:25pm.

Accept Insurance Bid

Board Policy

Approve Welder Sale

Review & Approve Handbooks

Board Reports

Review Roofing Bids

Accept Resignations

Approve Sub & Temp Pay

Executive Session

Open Meeting

Executive Session

Open Meeting

Regular Meeting – July 8, 2019 Page 5

Motion by Craig Renner, seconded by Bill Jones, to go into executive session to discuss potential certified staff negotiation items pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 9:35pm. Motion carried 5-0. Supt. Wilson stayed in the executive session.

The Board returned to open meeting at 9:35pm.

Motion by Craig Renner, seconded by Chris Harting, to go into executive session to discuss potential certified staff negotiation items pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 9:41pm. Motion carried 5-0. Supt. Wilson stayed in the executive session.

The Board returned to open meeting at 9:41pm. President Sean Kats adjourned the meeting at 9:42pm.

Gina Riley

Clerk of the Board

Executive Session

Open Meeting

Executive Session

Open Meeting Adjourn