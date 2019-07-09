OKC Thunder Acquires 2020 First-Round Draft Pick

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 8, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired a 2020 first-round draft pick from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for forward Jerami Grant, it was announced today by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Grant has appeared in 383 career games (145 starts) and averaged 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.18 blocks in 24.1 minutes. During the 2018-19 season, Grant saw action in 80 games (77 starts) and averaged 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.25 blocks in 32.7 minutes.

As part of this transaction, the Thunder receives a trade exception. Oklahoma City will have one year from today to utilize the trade exception.